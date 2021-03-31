Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Hold

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FREE. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 162,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

