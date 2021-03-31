Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $543.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $484.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,517,228. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.