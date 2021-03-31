Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “Hold”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.