Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $313.19 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 401.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

