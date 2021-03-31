Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

