$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.10. Mesa Air Group also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $478.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

