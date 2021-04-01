$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 91,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.