$0.22 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.