$0.53 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

