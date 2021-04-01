$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Perficient stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Perficient has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Perficient by 89.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Perficient by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.