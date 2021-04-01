$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.43. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.