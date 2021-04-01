10,859 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 169,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.68. 155,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.