$110.91 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $110.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.24 million and the lowest is $103.13 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $265.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $703.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $923.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

RLJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 18,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,532. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

