$12.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post $12.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $12.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $65.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.95 million, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

SONM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,183. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.72.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

