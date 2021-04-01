$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

VLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

