$155.54 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $155.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $618.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $616.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $619.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,234 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 269,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

