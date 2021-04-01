1,600 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

