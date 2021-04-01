1,646 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $191.23. 27,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,765. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.69 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

