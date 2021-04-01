16,698 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Teradyne makes up 1.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.20. 55,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,830. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.