169 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Shopify by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $36.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,142.59. 47,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,217. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,112.42. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.55 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

