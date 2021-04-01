$17.50 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $17.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $19.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

