185,000 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Bought by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. comprises 0.2% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

