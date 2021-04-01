186,105 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 186,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

