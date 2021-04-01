1,870 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.