19,457 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $87,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.