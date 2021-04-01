$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report sales of $197.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the lowest is $189.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $786.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $24,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. 689,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

