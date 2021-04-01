19,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

