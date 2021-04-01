$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

