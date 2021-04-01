2,170 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,508,277. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.