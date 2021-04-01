2,212 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $179.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,005. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $189.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

