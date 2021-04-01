2,308 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,170. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

