$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post $27.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $123.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $127.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.17 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 215,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,217. The stock has a market cap of $581.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

