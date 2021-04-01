2,770,083 Shares in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Purchased by Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,770,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,199,000. TriState Capital makes up about 2.7% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TriState Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 74.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $760.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

