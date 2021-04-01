$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $8.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.42 billion to $41.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,561,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341,813. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

