3,275 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 96.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 783,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 128,723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 262,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 103,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

