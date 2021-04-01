335 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $57.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,120.44. 99,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,460. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,058.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,789.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

