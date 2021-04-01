3,357 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 2,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,846. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

