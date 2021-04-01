3,383 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,611,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,054,540. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $133.21. 137,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,638. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

