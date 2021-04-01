34,662 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 523,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.