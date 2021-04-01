36,712 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 2.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $91.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.