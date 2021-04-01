370 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

