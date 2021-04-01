3,767 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 597,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,799 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $122.76 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

