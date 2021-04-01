3,875 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $144,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,317 shares of company stock worth $18,696,779. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

