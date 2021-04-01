3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.13. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

