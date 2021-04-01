456,250 Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Shares of MOTNU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,264. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

