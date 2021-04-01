4,623 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,732,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,699,000 after buying an additional 376,619 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 74,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

