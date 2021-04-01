49,214 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

