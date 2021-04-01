4,970 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 351,423 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90.

