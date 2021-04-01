5,171 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $47.61. 4,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

