$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $32,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $39,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trevena stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 59,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

